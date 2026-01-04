Crisis in Punjab: BJP Calls for Chief Minister's Resignation Over Sarpanch Murder
The BJP has demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following the murder of a village sarpanch in Amritsar, highlighting a perceived collapse of law and order under AAP rule. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the current administration for failing to control crime.
In a tumultuous turn of events, the BJP on Sunday urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign from his post. The demand came after an AAP-affiliated village sarpanch was shot dead in broad daylight at a wedding in Amritsar, causing an uproar over the state's law and order situation.
Jharmal Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, fell victim to the attack when unknown assailants shot him at close range, leaving him fatally wounded. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, efforts to save Singh were unsuccessful, leading to his untimely demise.
Highlighting the gravity of the incident, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared CCTV footage of the murder online, condemning the flagrant crime. He accused the ruling AAP of allowing lawlessness to thrive, citing past incidents like the Sidhu Moosewala killing and gang violence. The BJP reiterated its call for Mann's resignation, questioning AAP's leadership under Arvind Kejriwal.
