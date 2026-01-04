Political Uproar: BJP vs Congress Over Ankita Murder Case
The BJP accused Congress of playing politics over the Ankita murder case by pressing for a CBI probe to uncover the 'VIP' involved. Protests erupted statewide, with BJP's Mahila Morcha condemning Congress for its alleged lack of agenda and misleading the public as elections approach.
The BJP has accused the Congress of politicizing the Ankita murder case, saying the opposition's demand for a CBI investigation is a tactic to reveal an alleged 'VIP' involved in the crime. In response, the BJP staged a statewide protest against the Congress on Sunday.
Led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, party workers burnt an effigy of Congress in the capital city of Dehradun at Lansdowne Chowk. State president Ruchi Chauhan Bhatt criticized the Congress, calling its politics disrespectful and agenda-less, particularly in light of the approaching 2027 Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress and other social organizations, marched toward the chief minister's residence, demanding justice for Ankita. They reiterated demands for a CBI inquiry to uncover any potential 'VIP' involvement, as authorities maintain no such individual has been found guilty.
