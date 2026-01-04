Rural Employment Law Controversy: BJP vs. Congress

The Punjab Congress has denounced the BJP's new awareness campaign regarding the VB-G RAM G rural employment law, labeling it a misguided attempt to defend an indefensible stance. The Congress claims that the campaign is a reactionary move in response to their ongoing nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'.

The VB-G RAM G bill, which was introduced discreetly by the BJP and passed rapidly through Parliament, is now under scrutiny. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the ruling party for bypassing a thorough debate on the bill, suggesting the BJP is now scrambling to redirect public attention as backlash mounts.

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP chief, maintains that the new law aims to benefit the underprivileged. However, critics argue that the legislation disproportionately affects marginalized communities. The situation mirrors the controversy over the BJP's now-revoked farm laws, with opposition leaders calling for transparency and accountability.