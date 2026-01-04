Left Menu

Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Protests erupt in Uttarakhand as opposition parties demand a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, questioning the absence of 'VIP' involvement despite police claims. The opposition insists on CBI oversight by a Supreme Court judge, challenging current investigative findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:33 IST
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties in Uttarakhand ramped up protests demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This followed police declarations that no 'VIP' involvement was discovered in the incident.

Gathering at Parade Ground, workers from various parties and social organizations marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, maintaining that the case should be investigated by the CBI to uncover the supposed 'VIP' in question.

Despite police clarification that a 'VIP' was not present at the crime scene, suspicions surrounding potential cover-ups have prompted continued protests and calls for justice for Ankita Bhandari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

 Nigeria
3
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
4
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026