Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Opposition parties in Uttarakhand ramped up protests demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This followed police declarations that no 'VIP' involvement was discovered in the incident.

Gathering at Parade Ground, workers from various parties and social organizations marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, maintaining that the case should be investigated by the CBI to uncover the supposed 'VIP' in question.

Despite police clarification that a 'VIP' was not present at the crime scene, suspicions surrounding potential cover-ups have prompted continued protests and calls for justice for Ankita Bhandari.

