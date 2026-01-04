Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery
Protests erupt in Uttarakhand as opposition parties demand a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, questioning the absence of 'VIP' involvement despite police claims. The opposition insists on CBI oversight by a Supreme Court judge, challenging current investigative findings.
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties in Uttarakhand ramped up protests demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This followed police declarations that no 'VIP' involvement was discovered in the incident.
Gathering at Parade Ground, workers from various parties and social organizations marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, maintaining that the case should be investigated by the CBI to uncover the supposed 'VIP' in question.
Despite police clarification that a 'VIP' was not present at the crime scene, suspicions surrounding potential cover-ups have prompted continued protests and calls for justice for Ankita Bhandari.
(With inputs from agencies.)