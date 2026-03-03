Crackdown on Dubious Delhi-Dubai Betting Ring
Delhi Police arrest four individuals in connection with an illegal online cricket betting operation linked to Dubai. The suspects were detained in Paschim Vihar during a raid, where evidence like mobile devices and ATM cards was seized. Initial findings indicate training was received in Dubai.
Delhi Police have detained four individuals allegedly involved in operating an illicit online cricket betting syndicate with ties to Dubai. The arrests were made following a meticulous raid conducted in Paschim Vihar.
The operation unfolded when authorities, acting on a tip-off, stormed a flat on March 1. During the raid, the implicated suspects attempted to escape but were swiftly apprehended.
Among the items confiscated were mobile phones, laptops, ATM and SIM cards, and an accounts register. Preliminary police investigations suggest the suspects underwent training in Dubai for running the betting platform. An FIR has been lodged, and the investigation is progressing.
