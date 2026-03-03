Conservative Anglicans Challenge Established Order with Rival Leadership Election

In an unprecedented move, conservative Anglican churches under the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) are gathering in Nigeria to elect a leader rivaling the Archbishop of Canterbury. This significant step is expected to further widen theological rifts within the Anglican Communion.

GAFCON, formed in 2008 and primarily comprising conservative churches from Africa and Asia, has expressed dissatisfaction with the liberal direction of parts of the Communion. The ordination of women and the greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ members are among the issues it opposes, notably protesting the Church of England's appointment of Sarah Mullally, the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury.

The group's Global Primates Council aims to announce a new chairman to serve as 'primus inter pares', a role traditionally reserved for the Archbishop of Canterbury. With the backing of priests like Francis Aduroja, GAFCON positions itself as the authentic orthodox core of the Communion, maintaining its stance within the Anglican community.

