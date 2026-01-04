Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

A 50-year-old man, Basawan, suffering from epilepsy, tragically died after he fell into a bonfire during a seizure in Bhakora village. The police reported that his body was found half-burnt by villagers. The incident occurred while his wife was at home, and last rites were conducted the same night.

Updated: 04-01-2026 11:50 IST
In a tragic incident in Bhakora village, a 50-year-old man with epilepsy died after falling into a bonfire during a seizure, according to police reports.

Identified as Basawan, the man was warming himself around 8 pm when he suffered a seizure, causing him to accidentally tumble into the flames. His wife was inside their home at the time.

Villagers discovered his body after noticing a burning smell and immediately notified authorities. Basawan's body, found severely burnt, was examined by police and handed over to his family. His last rites were performed Saturday night.

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

