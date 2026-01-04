Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

In a tragic incident in Bhakora village, a 50-year-old man with epilepsy died after falling into a bonfire during a seizure, according to police reports.

Identified as Basawan, the man was warming himself around 8 pm when he suffered a seizure, causing him to accidentally tumble into the flames. His wife was inside their home at the time.

Villagers discovered his body after noticing a burning smell and immediately notified authorities. Basawan's body, found severely burnt, was examined by police and handed over to his family. His last rites were performed Saturday night.