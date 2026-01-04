Driver's Snake Drama: Disturbing Incident at Traffic Stop
An auto-rickshaw driver, caught driving under the influence, threatened traffic police with a dead snake in Hyderabad. This unusual encounter occurred after officers attempted to confiscate his vehicle. A case has been filed against the driver, who fled and remains at large.
An extraordinary incident unfolded in Hyderabad as an auto-rickshaw driver resorted to threatening traffic police personnel with a dead snake. The driver, stopped for alleged drunken driving, caused a stir when he brandished the reptile to prevent his vehicle's confiscation.
According to the police, the bizarre episode occurred under the jurisdiction of the Chandrayangutta Traffic Police Station on Saturday. Officers found the driver operating his three-wheeler under the influence during a routine check.
The driver reacted dramatically by producing a dead snake from his vehicle, demanding officers refrain from charging him and to return his auto-rickshaw. He subsequently fled the scene, and authorities have registered a case, as a clip of the alarming encounter circulates on social media.
