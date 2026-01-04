Elderly Woman Thwarts Molestation Attempt in Alathur

Police in this district have booked a man identified as Suresh for allegedly attempting to molest an elderly woman, after unlawfully entering her property. The victim, a 64-year-old resident of a decrepit house in Alathur, encountered the assault in the early hours of Friday morning.

Suresh, reportedly associated with a political party and hailing from Porulippadam, is accused of both trying to sexually assault the woman and physically attack her when she resisted his advances. The victim managed to escape the attack by fleeing to a nearby residence.

The police confirmed that Suresh has been located and that formal arrest proceedings will be conducted imminently. Charges against him include attempted molestation and murder, under the relevant sections of the BNS.