Joint Air Strike Targets Suspected ISIS Armory

In a coordinated effort, the air forces of Britain and France executed a joint operation targeting a suspected Islamic State underground arms dump in Syria, according to Britain's defence ministry.

Late on Saturday, aircraft deployed Paveway IV guided bombs to strike multiple access tunnels leading to the facility. The bombing was part of an ongoing strategy to dismantle remaining terrorist infrastructure in the region.

Preliminary reports suggest the target was successfully engaged, though further detailed assessments are ongoing to confirm the operation's efficacy, the ministry stated in their announcement.