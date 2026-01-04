Left Menu

Tragedy in Switzerland: Crans-Montana Bar Fire Leaves 40 Dead

The fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve resulted in 40 fatalities. Recently, the bodies of four more victims have been identified. The incident is under investigation, with the bar’s operators facing charges, as many victims remain unidentified.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The bodies of four additional victims from the tragic New Year's Eve fire at a Swiss bar, which claimed 40 lives, have been identified, according to cantonal police. The victims, two women aged 24 and 22, and two men aged 21 and 18, all Swiss nationals, have been returned to their families.

This brings the total number of identified victims to eight, yet many remain unidentified from the blaze at Crans-Montana's Le Constellation bar, marking it as one of Switzerland's deadliest tragedies in recent years. Efforts to identify the remaining victims and treat the injured continue.

The fire resulted in 119 injuries, many severe, necessitating transfers to burn units across European hospitals. Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation against the bar's operators, suspected of negligent homicide among other charges.

