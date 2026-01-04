Left Menu

Tragedy in Switzerland: Remembering the Victims of the New Year's Eve Bar Fire

A devastating fire in a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve has claimed 40 lives, including teenagers as young as 14. The Pope has sent condolences to the victims’ families. A national day of mourning has been declared as authorities continue their investigation into this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:59 IST
Tragedy in Switzerland: Remembering the Victims of the New Year's Eve Bar Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire at a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve has claimed 40 lives, including teenagers as young as 14 and 15, police reported on Sunday. The Pope expressed his sympathies to the victims and their families during this tragic event.

Among the newly identified victims were 10 Swiss nationals, two Italians, and individuals from Italy, Romania, France, and Turkey, Valais police revealed. Hundreds of mourners attended a church service paying respects, as Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey noted international condolences, including those from the Pope.

Friday has been declared a national day of mourning in Switzerland, with church bells to ring out and a minute's silence planned. The bar's fire reportedly started from sparklers held too close to the ceiling, causing injuries to 119 people, leading to 35 patients being transferred abroad for specialized treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
3
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
4
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026