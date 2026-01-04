Tragedy in Switzerland: Remembering the Victims of the New Year's Eve Bar Fire

A tragic fire at a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve has claimed 40 lives, including teenagers as young as 14 and 15, police reported on Sunday. The Pope expressed his sympathies to the victims and their families during this tragic event.

Among the newly identified victims were 10 Swiss nationals, two Italians, and individuals from Italy, Romania, France, and Turkey, Valais police revealed. Hundreds of mourners attended a church service paying respects, as Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey noted international condolences, including those from the Pope.

Friday has been declared a national day of mourning in Switzerland, with church bells to ring out and a minute's silence planned. The bar's fire reportedly started from sparklers held too close to the ceiling, causing injuries to 119 people, leading to 35 patients being transferred abroad for specialized treatment.

