Police Raid Controversy: Officers Suspended Amid Allegations

Two police officers, including a station house officer, have been suspended in Vaishali following allegations of procedural lapses and misappropriation of seized items during a raid conducted in December. An investigation has been launched to examine claims of undisclosed gold and cash found during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two police officers in Vaishali, including a station house officer, have been suspended over allegations of procedural misconduct and unlawful appropriation of seized items after a raid conducted last month.

According to the district police, SHO Santosh Kumar led a team on December 30 in a raid at the residence of Rampreet Sahni, confiscating various items such as televisions, cartridges, and metal utensils. However, the team allegedly failed to document the seizure by videography.

Further investigation under Additional Superintendent of Police is ongoing, particularly regarding unreported gold ornaments and cash supposedly seized during the operation. The suspension was ordered by the DIG upon recommendations, indicating strict actions ahead if the allegations prove true.

