Arrest in Uttar Pradesh for Online Offenses Against Women and Deities
A man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for sending obscene messages to women and making derogatory comments against Hindu deities on social media. The arrest followed a complaint made to the police, leading to legal proceedings against Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Khairahi village.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, police in an Uttar Pradesh district detained a man who is accused of sending obscene messages to women and derogatory posts about Hindu deities on social platforms.
The arrest followed a complaint on social media platform X and resulted in the apprehension of Mohammad Kaif of Khairahi village.
Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to address the charges of offensive behavior on digital platforms, as stated by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.
