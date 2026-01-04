Arrest in Uttar Pradesh for Online Offenses Against Women and Deities

In a significant move, police in an Uttar Pradesh district detained a man who is accused of sending obscene messages to women and derogatory posts about Hindu deities on social platforms.

The arrest followed a complaint on social media platform X and resulted in the apprehension of Mohammad Kaif of Khairahi village.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to address the charges of offensive behavior on digital platforms, as stated by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.