Travel Ban Lifted on Former PM Oli Amid Gen Z Protest Probe

An inquiry commission lifted travel restrictions on former prime minister K P Sharma Oli amid ongoing probes into last year's Gen Z protests. The decision followed Oli's formal response concerning the claimed excessive force during these protests, which led to his government's downfall.

In a significant development related to last year's Gen Z protests, the inquiry commission has lifted travel restrictions on former prime minister and CPN (UML) chief K P Sharma Oli. The decision was made during a commission meeting on Monday, according to spokesperson Bigyan Raj Sharma.

This move follows Oli's formal response to the commission's request for an explanation regarding the alleged 'excessive' use of force during the protests, which erupted on September 8 and 9 over issues of corruption, nepotism, and social media bans. The demonstration led to the collapse of Oli's coalition government.

The protests, notorious for their intensity, resulted in the deaths of at least 77 individuals, with 22 fatalities occurring on the first day alone. Amidst these developments, a three-member commission led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki was formed to investigate claims of human rights violations and excessive force during the youth-led unrest.

