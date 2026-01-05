Unearthing History: Goa CM Launches 'History That India Ignored'

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the new edition of 'History That India Ignored', a pivotal book by seasoned journalist and ANI Chairman Prem Prakash. In his address at the launch, Sawant praised Prakash for the work, underscoring its role in disseminating truths about India's freedom struggle, specifically to younger audiences.

The Chief Minister articulated that this event transcends a mere book launch, representing a national duty to remember and rectify overlooked or distorted historical narratives. He lauded Prem Prakash and the team for this significant contribution, referring to the book's publication as an act of national service. The content serves as a vital repository of evidence, highlighting the sacrifices of numerous unsung freedom fighters against the backdrop of often selective public discourse.

Sawant particularly emphasized the book's detailed recounting of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life, which challenges long-standing misrepresentations. The Chief Minister urged learners and history enthusiasts to explore these insightful chapters. Furthermore, he noted the book's dedicated attention to Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule, a struggle that, though less acknowledged on a national level, exhibits remarkable bravery and is crucially documented here. Prem Prakash's eyewitness account of the Portuguese surrender further enriches this historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)