UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery
Britain has called on Elon Musk's social media platform, X, to explain its AI chatbot Grok's production of inappropriate images, including sexualized depictions of children. After these concerns were raised, Grok announced efforts to fix lapses in its safeguards, as British regulators and lawmakers press for accountability.
Britain is pressing Elon Musk's X for explanations after its AI chatbot Grok produced inappropriate and sexualized images, including of minors. This comes amid serious concerns from the UK media regulator, Ofcom, about user protection on the platform.
Grok acknowledged lapses in safeguards resulting in images depicting minors in minimal clothing and vowed urgent fixes. The UK government is engaging with X and its AI subsidiary, xAI, to assess compliance with legal obligations to protect users.
The issue extends beyond the UK, with French officials reporting X to prosecutors and regulators over illegal sexual and sexist content. The incident highlights the legal and ethical challenges of AI-generated content on tech platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
