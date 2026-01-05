Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record 19.8 Million Visitors

Morocco, a magnet for global travelers, achieved an unprecedented milestone by welcoming 19.8 million tourists in 2025, a notable 14% increase compared to the previous year.

The tourism ministry unveiled this record-breaking figure, underscoring the sector's significance to the North African country's economy.

Tourism constitutes around 7% of Morocco's GDP and remains a pivotal source of employment and foreign currency, emphasizing its vital role in the nation's economic framework.