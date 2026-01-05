Left Menu

Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record 19.8 Million Visitors

Morocco witnessed a significant boost in tourism, welcoming a record 19.8 million tourists in 2025, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. This surge highlights tourism's crucial role in generating employment and foreign currency, contributing approximately 7% to the nation's GDP, according to the tourism ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco, a magnet for global travelers, achieved an unprecedented milestone by welcoming 19.8 million tourists in 2025, a notable 14% increase compared to the previous year.

The tourism ministry unveiled this record-breaking figure, underscoring the sector's significance to the North African country's economy.

Tourism constitutes around 7% of Morocco's GDP and remains a pivotal source of employment and foreign currency, emphasizing its vital role in the nation's economic framework.

