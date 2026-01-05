China and Ireland Forge Stronger Economic and Trade Ties Amid EU Tensions

In a significant move towards strengthening relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Beijing. The dialogue focused on expanding economic and trade cooperation as China aims to fortify ties not only with Ireland but also combat the cold ties with the European Union.

Xi Jinping highlighted mutual respect and win-win outcomes as critical components for sustainable bilateral relations while discussing topics such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and pharmaceuticals. He emphasized China's commitment to multilateralism and international justice in global affairs.

Amid existing EU tensions highlighted by recent Chinese tariffs on EU dairy products, Martin, Ireland's first prime minister to visit Beijing in 14 years, reiterated the importance of open trade and acknowledged China's influential role in global affairs. His visit sets the stage for further dialogue between China and the EU as Ireland takes on the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

