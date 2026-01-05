Left Menu

China and Ireland Forge Stronger Economic and Trade Ties Amid EU Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin discuss strengthening economic and trade relations while addressing EU tensions. China's interest includes cooperation in areas like AI and pharmaceutical industries. Martin advocates for open trade despite recent tariffs impacting EU-Ireland dairy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:11 IST
China and Ireland Forge Stronger Economic and Trade Ties Amid EU Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards strengthening relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Beijing. The dialogue focused on expanding economic and trade cooperation as China aims to fortify ties not only with Ireland but also combat the cold ties with the European Union.

Xi Jinping highlighted mutual respect and win-win outcomes as critical components for sustainable bilateral relations while discussing topics such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and pharmaceuticals. He emphasized China's commitment to multilateralism and international justice in global affairs.

Amid existing EU tensions highlighted by recent Chinese tariffs on EU dairy products, Martin, Ireland's first prime minister to visit Beijing in 14 years, reiterated the importance of open trade and acknowledged China's influential role in global affairs. His visit sets the stage for further dialogue between China and the EU as Ireland takes on the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Kerala NGO Project

Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Ke...

 India
2
Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

 India
4
India's Urea Imports Surge Amid Declining Domestic Production

India's Urea Imports Surge Amid Declining Domestic Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026