Left Menu

Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro

Switzerland has frozen assets in the country held by Nicolas Maduro and associates following his arrest by U.S. forces. This preventive measure is effective for four years and comes in addition to existing sanctions on Venezuela. Legitimate funds will be returned to benefit Venezuelans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:58 IST
Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro
assets
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant move, Switzerland has announced the freezing of assets held within its borders associated with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and his colleagues. This decision follows Maduro's recent apprehension by U.S. forces in Caracas and subsequent extradition to the United States.

The asset freeze, which took immediate effect and is set to last for four years, is intended to curb the potential outflow of improperly acquired finances. This action supplements the existing measures imposed on Venezuela since 2018, according to an announcement from the Federal Council.

Importantly, officials clarified that the freeze does not impact members of the current Venezuelan government. Switzerland has also vowed to endeavor to return any discovered illicit funds for the benefit of the Venezuelan populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

 India
2
Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

 Global
3
Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026