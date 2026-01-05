Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Leadership Shift in Ukraine's Security Apparatus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to replace Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU security service, as part of a comprehensive reshuffle. Zelenskiy wants Maliuk to concentrate more on combat operations and Ukrainian asymmetrical efforts against Russian targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:13 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Leadership Shift in Ukraine's Security Apparatus
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his intention to replace Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU security service, signaling a significant reshuffle in the country's leadership. This decision comes alongside the replacement of the presidential chief of staff.

Zelenskiy expressed on X that he wants Maliuk to focus more specifically on combat operations, emphasizing an increase in Ukrainian asymmetric actions against Russian occupiers. He underlined the need for solid results in neutralizing threats.

Maliuk, who took charge of the SBU in 2023, has overseen several notable operations during his tenure, including strategic strikes on the Crimean Bridge and Russian bomber bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

 India
2
Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

 Global
3
Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026