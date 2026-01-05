Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Leadership Shift in Ukraine's Security Apparatus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his intention to replace Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU security service, signaling a significant reshuffle in the country's leadership. This decision comes alongside the replacement of the presidential chief of staff.

Zelenskiy expressed on X that he wants Maliuk to focus more specifically on combat operations, emphasizing an increase in Ukrainian asymmetric actions against Russian occupiers. He underlined the need for solid results in neutralizing threats.

Maliuk, who took charge of the SBU in 2023, has overseen several notable operations during his tenure, including strategic strikes on the Crimean Bridge and Russian bomber bases.

