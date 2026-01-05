Tragic Tale: Nikitha Godishala's Mysterious Death

The father of Nikitha Godishala, found dead in the United States, has called for severe punishment for the individual responsible for her untimely death.

Anand Godishala dismissed claims that Arjun Sharma, the prime suspect in her alleged murder, was her ex-boyfriend, identifying him instead as a former roommate.

He has called upon the Center and Telangana authorities to facilitate the repatriation of her remains.

Nikitha was reported missing on January 2, and Maryland police later discovered her body with stab wounds in an apartment linked to Sharma.

Authorities in the US have issued an arrest warrant for Sharma, accusing him of murder before fleeing to India.

Anand revealed Nikitha last spoke to him on New Year's Eve and reiterated that Sharma, whom he stressed as a former roommate, traveled to India after placing a police complaint.

Citing media sources, he noted her discovery of Sharma's financial troubles, but remained unaware of any financial disputes leading to her alleged murder.

Nikitha, a longtime US resident, was currently employed as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health, where she received a Best Employee award.

Her parents received news of her death from a cousin residing in the US.

Originating from Hyderabad, Anand's family currently resides in Tarnaka, Hyderabad.