Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

In a mysterious turn of events in Jhansi, a female autorickshaw driver died under suspicious circumstances on Station Road. Despite initial claims of an accident, police registered a murder case following accusations by the deceased's family.

The incident involved Anita Chaudhary, 35, whose autorickshaw overturned in the early hours of Monday. She was found crushed beneath her vehicle. The local police, led by SSP BBGTS Murthy, initiated a murder probe after the woman's family alleged foul play.

The main suspect, Mukesh Jha, was reportedly in a longstanding dispute with the deceased. Authorities have detained two others for questioning and announced a reward for information leading to Jha's capture. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to determine the true cause of this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)