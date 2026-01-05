Left Menu

School Scare: Chemical Attack Leaves Four Students Injured in Odisha

In Odisha's Rayagada district, four school students sustained burn injuries after a classmate allegedly attacked them with a chemical substance. The incident occurred near a school under construction. Authorities are investigating how the assailant obtained the chemical, while ensuring the children receive necessary medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four students in Odisha's Rayagada district are recovering from burn injuries following a distressing incident where a schoolboy allegedly threw a chemical substance at them. The attack occurred near a government school, raising grave concerns among parents and local authorities.

The assailant, reportedly a 5th standard student, allegedly targeted the victims with an inflammable liquid while they were in the vicinity. The incident has prompted heightened security and an urgent investigation into how the substance came into the student's possession.

Authorities are focusing on the well-being of the injured students, ensuring they receive immediate medical attention. A broader inquiry is underway to determine the motive behind the attack and prevent future occurrences.

