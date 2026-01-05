Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman, serving as the acting editor of a local newspaper, was tragically shot dead in Bangladesh's Jessore district on Monday, according to local media outlets.

Rana Pratap Bairagi, aged 38, was identified as the victim. He resided in Arua village and was known for owning an ice-making business and being the acting editor of 'Dainik BD Khabar'. The incident occurred at Kapalia Bazaar in Monirampur, around 5:45 pm.

Reports indicate that Bairagi was summoned by three men on a motorcycle, who took him to an alley near Kapalia Clinic. There, he was shot multiple times in the head and his throat was slit. Despite four police cases registered against him, the motive remains unclear, and police have initiated an investigation. Recent attacks on Hindus spotlight escalating tensions and violence faced by the community.