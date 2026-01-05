Left Menu

Rising Tensions: The Targeting of Minority Groups in Bangladesh

A prominent Hindu businessman and newspaper editor in Jessore, Bangladesh, was fatally shot, highlighting a disturbing trend of violence against minorities. The attack is part of a wider pattern impacting the Hindu community, leading to increased concerns from India and raising questions about internal feuding within banned groups in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a shocking incident in Jessore, Bangladesh, a Hindu businessman and acting newspaper editor was fatally shot by unidentified assailants, underscoring the rising violence against minority communities in the region.

The victim, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was attacked by three gunmen who called him out from his workplace and shot him at close range. The murder has sparked an investigation, amid suspicions of his involvement in an internal feud of the banned Purbo Banglar Communist Party.

This case is the latest in a pattern of violent incidents targeting the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, adding to tensions with neighboring India and highlighting broader social and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

