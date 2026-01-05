Rising Tensions: The Targeting of Minority Groups in Bangladesh

In a shocking incident in Jessore, Bangladesh, a Hindu businessman and acting newspaper editor was fatally shot by unidentified assailants, underscoring the rising violence against minority communities in the region.

The victim, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was attacked by three gunmen who called him out from his workplace and shot him at close range. The murder has sparked an investigation, amid suspicions of his involvement in an internal feud of the banned Purbo Banglar Communist Party.

This case is the latest in a pattern of violent incidents targeting the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, adding to tensions with neighboring India and highlighting broader social and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)