Left Menu

Twin Blasts Rock Manipur: NIA Takes Charge

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into twin blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district. Two people were injured in the explosions in Ngaukon. Authorities are conducting operations to catch those responsible, amid heightened tensions in the state following ethnic clashes earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:04 IST
Twin Blasts Rock Manipur: NIA Takes Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed responsibility for probing the twin explosions that shook Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The blasts injured two individuals and rattled the Phougakchao police station area, further heightening tensions in the already volatile region.

The initial blast, believed to be triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), went off around 5:45 am at an abandoned residence. A second explosion occurred nearly 200 meters away at 8:45 am as locals gathered in response to the first incident. Authorities have intensified security and launched search operations to forestall any potential violence escalation.

This incident has exacerbated the unrest in Manipur, where ethnic clashes have already claimed numerous lives. Local organizations have called for statewide protests, demanding swift and transparent investigations into the blasts. The state, under President's Rule since February 2025, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the ethnic conflict.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

 Global
3
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

 Denmark
4
Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026