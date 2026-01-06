Twin Blasts Rock Manipur: NIA Takes Charge

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed responsibility for probing the twin explosions that shook Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The blasts injured two individuals and rattled the Phougakchao police station area, further heightening tensions in the already volatile region.

The initial blast, believed to be triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), went off around 5:45 am at an abandoned residence. A second explosion occurred nearly 200 meters away at 8:45 am as locals gathered in response to the first incident. Authorities have intensified security and launched search operations to forestall any potential violence escalation.

This incident has exacerbated the unrest in Manipur, where ethnic clashes have already claimed numerous lives. Local organizations have called for statewide protests, demanding swift and transparent investigations into the blasts. The state, under President's Rule since February 2025, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the ethnic conflict.