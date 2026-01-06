Left Menu

Key Suspect in West Bengal Police Attack Arrested

Musa Molla, the main accused in an attack on police in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, has been arrested, making him the 13th individual apprehended in the case. The incident involved an attack on police attempting to arrest Molla for allegedly occupying land illegally, resulting in injuries to six officers and damage to a police vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:28 IST
Key Suspect in West Bengal Police Attack Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Musa Molla, identified as the main suspect in a recent assault on police officers in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has been taken into custody, officials reported on Tuesday.

The arrest brings the total number of detained individuals to 13, following the incident where police personnel were targeted while attempting to apprehend Molla for alleged illegal land and water body occupation for fishing purposes.

The Friday night clash left six officers injured and a police vehicle damaged, but a larger police force later managed to restore order in the affected area. Molla, affiliated with the local TMC, is known to be a supporter of imprisoned figure Sheikh Shajahan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
2
Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

 Global
3
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
4
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026