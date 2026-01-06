Key Suspect in West Bengal Police Attack Arrested

Musa Molla, identified as the main suspect in a recent assault on police officers in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has been taken into custody, officials reported on Tuesday.

The arrest brings the total number of detained individuals to 13, following the incident where police personnel were targeted while attempting to apprehend Molla for alleged illegal land and water body occupation for fishing purposes.

The Friday night clash left six officers injured and a police vehicle damaged, but a larger police force later managed to restore order in the affected area. Molla, affiliated with the local TMC, is known to be a supporter of imprisoned figure Sheikh Shajahan.

(With inputs from agencies.)