Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update
The Uttar Pradesh draft electoral roll recently revealed a retention of 12.55 crore voters following a special revision. About 2.89 crore voters were excluded due to reasons like death or migration. A comprehensive door-to-door verification drive initially set to end on December 11 was extended by 15 days.
The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has been unveiled following a meticulous special revision exercise, states Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.
Out of the previously listed 15.44 crore voters, 12.55 crore have been retained. Nearly 2.89 crore voters were excluded due to factors such as death, permanent migration, or multiple registrations.
Aided by a door-to-door enumeration drive, the Election Commission initially planned to conclude the process by December 11. However, the discovery that around 2.97 crore names were overlooked led to a 15-day extension.
