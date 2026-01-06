Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has been unveiled following a meticulous special revision exercise, states Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Out of the previously listed 15.44 crore voters, 12.55 crore have been retained. Nearly 2.89 crore voters were excluded due to factors such as death, permanent migration, or multiple registrations.

Aided by a door-to-door enumeration drive, the Election Commission initially planned to conclude the process by December 11. However, the discovery that around 2.97 crore names were overlooked led to a 15-day extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)