Tahsildar Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

A Tahsildar in the Kamareddy district of Telangana was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of bribery on Tuesday. The officer allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The bribery was in exchange for a favorable report concerning the transfer of agricultural land from a complainant's father to the complainant. The transaction was facilitated through a private individual.

The detained officer accepted the sum, performing his official duties in a dishonest manner. Currently, the case remains under investigation.