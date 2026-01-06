Left Menu

Tahsildar Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

A Tahsildar in Kamareddy district, Telangana, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The bribe was to write a favorable land transfer report. The accused was caught red-handed and the case is under investigation.

A Tahsildar in the Kamareddy district of Telangana was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of bribery on Tuesday. The officer allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The bribery was in exchange for a favorable report concerning the transfer of agricultural land from a complainant's father to the complainant. The transaction was facilitated through a private individual.

The detained officer accepted the sum, performing his official duties in a dishonest manner. Currently, the case remains under investigation.

