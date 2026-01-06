Left Menu

Revenue Scandal Unveiled: Officer Caught in Bribery Sting

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir arrested a revenue official, Pardhan Singh, caught accepting a bribe for land document issuance. The arrest followed a sting operation after Singh demanded illegal gratification. Further investigations are being conducted at Singh's properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a revenue official from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The official, identified as Pardhan Singh, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe for the issuance of land documents.

According to official sources, the ACB registered a case against Singh, a Patwari of Patwar Halqa Laddha, and the concerned Girdawar, following allegations of demanding illegal gratification from a local complainant. Evidence from a discreet verification revealed that Singh demanded Rs 10,000 for processing a 'Virasati Intkal' document.

A trap was subsequently laid, culminating in Singh's arrest when he accepted Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Searches have been conducted at Singh's rented accommodations, with investigations continuing into the corruption allegations.

