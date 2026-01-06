Left Menu

Caught Red-Handed: Thief Stuck in Exhaust Fan Window

A botched burglary attempt in Kota's Pratap Nagar turned comical when a thief got wedged in an exhaust fan window. The returning homeowner spotted him, alerted police, and filmed the incident, which went viral. The thief, identified as Pawan, was arrested while his accomplice escaped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:17 IST
Caught Red-Handed: Thief Stuck in Exhaust Fan Window
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre burglary incident in Kota's Pratap Nagar, a thief was found stuck in an exhaust fan window during an attempted break-in. The intruder was discovered by a homeowner returning from a trip, whose timely intervention led to the capture of the thief by law enforcement.

The homeowner, Subhash Kumar Rawat, and his wife had just returned from visiting the Khatu Shyam temple when they noticed the unusual scene. Upon spotting the trapped burglar in the light of their scooter's headlight, Rawat swiftly contacted the police, initiating a rescue operation.

The accused, identified as Pawan from Digod village, was taken into custody while his companion managed to escape. A video of the incident gained traction on social media, capturing the thief's plight and the police's efforts to extricate him. Ongoing efforts are being made to apprehend the accomplice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

 India
2
Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headlines

Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headline...

 India
3
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
4
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026