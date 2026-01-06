Caught Red-Handed: Thief Stuck in Exhaust Fan Window

In a bizarre burglary incident in Kota's Pratap Nagar, a thief was found stuck in an exhaust fan window during an attempted break-in. The intruder was discovered by a homeowner returning from a trip, whose timely intervention led to the capture of the thief by law enforcement.

The homeowner, Subhash Kumar Rawat, and his wife had just returned from visiting the Khatu Shyam temple when they noticed the unusual scene. Upon spotting the trapped burglar in the light of their scooter's headlight, Rawat swiftly contacted the police, initiating a rescue operation.

The accused, identified as Pawan from Digod village, was taken into custody while his companion managed to escape. A video of the incident gained traction on social media, capturing the thief's plight and the police's efforts to extricate him. Ongoing efforts are being made to apprehend the accomplice.

