Sharad Pawar Secures Congress Backing for Rajya Sabha Re-Election: MVA Unites Against BJP

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, gains Congress support for Rajya Sabha re-election from Maharashtra as opposition parties unite under the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of March 16 polls. Seven seats are up for grabs, with BJP and allies fielding strong candidates. Voting dynamics intensify amid recent legislative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, is set to secure another term in the Rajya Sabha after receiving backing from the Congress. The decision, announced by AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, marks a significant unity move by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), ahead of the March 16 parliamentary polls.

This strategic coalition aims to claim the singular Rajya Sabha seat available to them amid a field of seven vacancies from Maharashtra, where the BJP has also positioned four candidates. The MVA's alignment follows calculated predictions involving legislative seat dynamics, holding the potential to shift voting outcomes.

The BJP, commanding a majority in the assembly, remains a dominant force, backed by its Mahayuti alliance. However, the opposition seeks to counterbalance through calculated vote transfers, leveraging MLAs from supporting smaller parties. The election's outcome could set a precedent for future opposition strategies in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

