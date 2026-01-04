Strategic Political Ties: Prakash Javadekar's Meeting with Vellappally Natesan

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar made a noteworthy visit to Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, on Sunday. This meeting comes at a crucial time as political parties ramp up their efforts in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

SNDP Yogam, created by the eminent social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, serves to uplift the Ezhava community. Accompanying Javadekar was BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati, and together they were received by Natesan at his residence for the discussions.

Though labeled a friendly visit by the BJP, the timing raises questions. Recent perceptions have suggested Natesan might be aligning closer to CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, especially after his controversial remarks on SNDP's educational ventures in Malappuram and branding a journalist as an extremist.

