Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning, renowned for her international cricket success, takes charge of UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. With a blend of seasoned players and rising talents, the team is geared towards a promising season. Lanning's leadership aims to inspire a legacy of fearless and enjoyable cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:54 IST
UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning (Photo/UP Warriorz). Image Credit: ANI
Meg Lanning, the accomplished former Australian captain, is set to lead the UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women's Premier League season. With a professional background that includes multiple World Cup victories, Lanning expressed her eagerness to steer a squad combining seasoned veterans and emerging talents, establishing a new era for the team following her tenure at Delhi Capitals.

Lanning's strategic vision involves capitalizing on the team's diverse roster. Key players such as Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deandra Dottin are expected to contribute significantly with both bat and ball. Lanning emphasizes the importance of fostering an environment where players can express themselves and carve out a legacy for the franchise.

Head coach Abhishek Nayar highlighted the team's goal for a successful campaign start against Gujarat Giants, emphasizing a competitive and fearless approach. The Warriorz aim to transform potential into performance, capitalizing on Lanning's leadership to navigate the challenges and secure early momentum in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

