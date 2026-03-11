Latur Headmaster Caught in Bribery Allegation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a headmaster of a government-aided school in Latur district on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a teacher. According to ACB officials, the headmaster initially demanded Rs 5,000, purportedly to fund CCTV installations in the school.

The teacher, who had previously paid Rs 2,000, reported the incident after the headmaster began pressuring him to pay the remaining amount and obstructed his routine administrative tasks. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials conducted a sting operation.

The headmaster was apprehended while allegedly receiving the Rs 3,000 bribe in his office. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Renapur police station, marking another step in tackling corruption in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)