Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

The trial of a 21-year-old man who allegedly coerced children and teenagers into self-harming and engaging in sexual activities online commenced in Hamburg behind closed doors on Friday. This groundbreaking trial marks a precedent as the first in Germany for a case involving a suicide in another jurisdiction.

The accused, known online as 'White Tiger,' faces charges including one count of murder and five attempted murders. Prosecutors allege involvement in 204 offenses affecting over 30 victims between January 2021 and September 2023.

With 82 hearings scheduled, the trial runs until December, but no verdict is anticipated this year. If convicted, the defendant, a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, may face up to 10 years in prison. The case unfolded following an FBI tip-off related to a U.S. teen's suicide.