Left Menu

Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

The trial of a 21-year-old man accused of coercing children and teens to self-harm and perform sexual acts online, resulting in a 13-year-old boy's suicide in the U.S., began in Hamburg. The defendant, using the pseudonym 'White Tiger,' faces multiple charges from 204 offenses against more than 30 victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:23 IST
Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The trial of a 21-year-old man who allegedly coerced children and teenagers into self-harming and engaging in sexual activities online commenced in Hamburg behind closed doors on Friday. This groundbreaking trial marks a precedent as the first in Germany for a case involving a suicide in another jurisdiction.

The accused, known online as 'White Tiger,' faces charges including one count of murder and five attempted murders. Prosecutors allege involvement in 204 offenses affecting over 30 victims between January 2021 and September 2023.

With 82 hearings scheduled, the trial runs until December, but no verdict is anticipated this year. If convicted, the defendant, a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, may face up to 10 years in prison. The case unfolded following an FBI tip-off related to a U.S. teen's suicide.

TRENDING

1
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India
2
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

 Uganda
3
Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis

Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised...

 India
4
Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026