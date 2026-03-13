Unmasking the Epidemic: Child Trafficking in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over the increasing number of missing person cases in Bihar, a significant portion of which involve children.

According to the NHRC, reported figures suggest that only two-thirds of these missing children have been recovered, a statistic drawing serious attention to suspected human trafficking activities. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau highlights that Bihar, along with Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, has some of the highest human trafficking cases.

The NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretaries and police heads of these states to provide a report within two weeks, detailing steps taken to combat this issue. The commission also seeks updated NCRB statistics to further address this grave concern of human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)