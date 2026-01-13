Japan and South Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Japan to discuss security and economic cooperation. The summit focused on denuclearization, abducted Japanese nationals, and tech collaboration. Relations aims to improve amid regional tensions involving China and Taiwan.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Japan on Tuesday to strengthen security and economic ties between the two nations. Their discussions include key topics like the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, addressing the fate of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, and enhancing cooperation in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.
Speaking at the summit in her home prefecture of Nara, Takaichi expressed her hope for improved Japan-South Korea relations, especially following Lee's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Tokyo and Beijing, particularly over Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
Amid the complex international environment, Lee emphasized the crucial importance of Japan-South Korea cooperation for regional peace. Both leaders are set to deliver a joint statement at the conclusion of their summit, highlighting their collective vision for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.
Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's readiness, strategic clarity in dealing with security challenges: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
Iran Extends Internet Blackout Amid Ongoing Protests and Security Concerns
Heightened Security Envelops Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib
U.S. Boosts Counter-Drone Investments for FIFA World Cup Security