Japan and South Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Japan on Tuesday to strengthen security and economic ties between the two nations. Their discussions include key topics like the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, addressing the fate of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, and enhancing cooperation in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Speaking at the summit in her home prefecture of Nara, Takaichi expressed her hope for improved Japan-South Korea relations, especially following Lee's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Tokyo and Beijing, particularly over Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Amid the complex international environment, Lee emphasized the crucial importance of Japan-South Korea cooperation for regional peace. Both leaders are set to deliver a joint statement at the conclusion of their summit, highlighting their collective vision for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)