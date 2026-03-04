Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a time-bound execution of 55 pumped storage hydro-power projects to enhance the energy sector. The projects, with a projected capacity of 78,215 MW and an investment of Rs 4,16,701 crore, aim to generate approximately 1,27,990 jobs.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed swift implementation of hydro-power agreements to fortify the state's energy sector.
Fadnavis announced at a state legislature meeting that 55 agreements have been reached with companies to establish pumped storage projects with a total proposed capacity of 78,215 MW. According to the CMO, these projects are valued at Rs 4,16,701 crore, promising nearly 1,27,990 new jobs.
Six projects, contributing 10,300 MW, have received Central Electricity Authority's approval, while detailed project reports for five more, adding 8,200 MW, await clearance. Notably, companies like Adani Green Energy and Tata Power are among key players driving these developments.
