European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed European solidarity to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez amidst economic threats from the U.S. President, who suggests cutting trade ties with Spain over military base disagreements. Spain criticized the U.S. and Israel's actions in Iran as reckless and illegal.

Updated: 04-03-2026 19:54 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged his support to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, emphasizing European solidarity in the face of economic threats targeting Spain. This call comes after U.S. President Donald suggested cutting trade with Madrid.

The trade threat follows Spain's refusal to allow U.S. aircraft to use jointly operated bases for actions against Tehran. This decision has sparked bilateral tensions, especially amidst accusations of reckless and illegal bombings by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, as denounced by Spain.

Macron's gesture of support marks a critical moment for European unity, highlighting the complexities of international defense collaborations and the diplomatic strain between long-standing allies.

