Diplomatic Tensions Escalate over Archaeologist's Detention
Russia has summoned Poland's ambassador following the detention of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin. Butyagin was detained by Poland, with Ukraine accusing him of unauthorized excavations and artefact plundering in Crimea. Russia deems these accusations as 'absurd' and demands his release.
In a growing diplomatic dispute, Russia has called in Poland's ambassador to express its grievances over the detention of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, as confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday.
Polish authorities detained Butyagin last month, prompted by accusations from Ukraine that he engaged in unauthorized excavations and plundering of historical artefacts in Crimea. The allegations have intensified tensions between the involved parties.
Labelling the accusations as 'absurd,' Russia has firmly demanded the immediate release of Butyagin, further straining diplomatic relations in the region over the controversial Crimean artefacts issue.
