Diplomatic Tensions Escalate over Archaeologist's Detention

In a growing diplomatic dispute, Russia has called in Poland's ambassador to express its grievances over the detention of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, as confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Polish authorities detained Butyagin last month, prompted by accusations from Ukraine that he engaged in unauthorized excavations and plundering of historical artefacts in Crimea. The allegations have intensified tensions between the involved parties.

Labelling the accusations as 'absurd,' Russia has firmly demanded the immediate release of Butyagin, further straining diplomatic relations in the region over the controversial Crimean artefacts issue.

