Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate over Archaeologist's Detention

Russia has summoned Poland's ambassador following the detention of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin. Butyagin was detained by Poland, with Ukraine accusing him of unauthorized excavations and artefact plundering in Crimea. Russia deems these accusations as 'absurd' and demands his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:55 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate over Archaeologist's Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a growing diplomatic dispute, Russia has called in Poland's ambassador to express its grievances over the detention of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, as confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Polish authorities detained Butyagin last month, prompted by accusations from Ukraine that he engaged in unauthorized excavations and plundering of historical artefacts in Crimea. The allegations have intensified tensions between the involved parties.

Labelling the accusations as 'absurd,' Russia has firmly demanded the immediate release of Butyagin, further straining diplomatic relations in the region over the controversial Crimean artefacts issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculati...

 Global
2
Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

 India
3
J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

 India
4
Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026