Tragic Discovery: Missing Man's Body Found Behind Hotel

The body of Anurag Gupta, a 32-year-old man, was discovered behind the hotel where he worked in Mirapur, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday.

Gupta, who had been missing since Monday night, was a worker at Shiv Hotel in the Mirapur police station jurisdiction, authorities revealed.

SHO Rajiv Kumar Sharma confirmed that police responded promptly to a tip-off and have commenced an investigation, while Gupta's family alleges murder. Hotel employees have been detained for questioning, with further actions pending the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)