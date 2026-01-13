Tragic Discovery: Missing Man's Body Found Behind Hotel
Anurag Gupta, a 32-year-old hotel worker, was found dead behind Shiv Hotel in Mirapur, Uttar Pradesh. Missing since Monday, the case is under investigation. Family members suspect murder. Police have detained hotel workers for questioning, awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.
The body of Anurag Gupta, a 32-year-old man, was discovered behind the hotel where he worked in Mirapur, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday.
Gupta, who had been missing since Monday night, was a worker at Shiv Hotel in the Mirapur police station jurisdiction, authorities revealed.
SHO Rajiv Kumar Sharma confirmed that police responded promptly to a tip-off and have commenced an investigation, while Gupta's family alleges murder. Hotel employees have been detained for questioning, with further actions pending the post-mortem report.
