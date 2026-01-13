J&K Govt Crackdown: Terror Link Allegations Lead to Dismissals

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has intensified efforts to combat suspected terror affiliations within government ranks by terminating the employment of five workers. This strategic move aligns with ongoing efforts to dismantle what officials describe as a 'terror ecosystem' entrenched within state machinery.

The individuals dismissed include Mohammad Ishfaq, a teacher; Tariq Ahmad Shah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest Department; and Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the Health Department.

These dismissals are part of a larger initiative, as 85 government employees have been sacked so far for alleged alignments with terrorist organizations, underscoring the administration's commitment to purging such elements from its workforce.

