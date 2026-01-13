Left Menu

J&K Govt Crackdown: Terror Link Allegations Lead to Dismissals

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, dismissed five government employees due to alleged terror links. This action is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the terror 'ecosystem' within government sectors. Among the dismissed are individuals from various departments, marking a total of 85 employees terminated for similar reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:26 IST
J&K Govt Crackdown: Terror Link Allegations Lead to Dismissals
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has intensified efforts to combat suspected terror affiliations within government ranks by terminating the employment of five workers. This strategic move aligns with ongoing efforts to dismantle what officials describe as a 'terror ecosystem' entrenched within state machinery.

The individuals dismissed include Mohammad Ishfaq, a teacher; Tariq Ahmad Shah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest Department; and Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the Health Department.

These dismissals are part of a larger initiative, as 85 government employees have been sacked so far for alleged alignments with terrorist organizations, underscoring the administration's commitment to purging such elements from its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026