Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Dubai-owned ports and logistics company, DP World, confirmed on Tuesday that its operations at Berbera port, located in Somaliland, are proceeding in accordance with current agreements and the concession framework.

This announcement comes amid escalating tensions after Somalia's government declared on Monday it was canceling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates. The Somali authorities accused the UAE of infringing on its national sovereignty, including deals concerning port operations, defense, and security cooperation.

Adding to the strain, Somalia initiated an investigation last week in response to reports that a Saudi-led coalition claimed the UAE helped a separatist leader escape Yemen via Somalia.

