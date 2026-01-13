Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements
Dubai's DP World confirms ongoing operations at Somaliland's Berbera port amid Somalia's decision to annul agreements with the UAE, citing sovereignty concerns. An investigation is launched by Somalia following allegations of the UAE aiding a separatist leader's escape from Yemen through Somalia.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai-owned ports and logistics company, DP World, confirmed on Tuesday that its operations at Berbera port, located in Somaliland, are proceeding in accordance with current agreements and the concession framework.
This announcement comes amid escalating tensions after Somalia's government declared on Monday it was canceling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates. The Somali authorities accused the UAE of infringing on its national sovereignty, including deals concerning port operations, defense, and security cooperation.
Adding to the strain, Somalia initiated an investigation last week in response to reports that a Saudi-led coalition claimed the UAE helped a separatist leader escape Yemen via Somalia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- DP World
- Berbera port
- Somalia
- UAE
- Somaliland
- agreements
- sovereignty
- investigation
- Yemen
ALSO READ
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance
UAE and Nigeria Forge Economic Ties with Landmark Agreement
President Ramaphosa Attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to Strengthen Global and UAE–SA Cooperation
Somalia Sever Ties with UAE Amid Sovereignty Concerns
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements