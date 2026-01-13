Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Dubai's DP World confirms ongoing operations at Somaliland's Berbera port amid Somalia's decision to annul agreements with the UAE, citing sovereignty concerns. An investigation is launched by Somalia following allegations of the UAE aiding a separatist leader's escape from Yemen through Somalia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:42 IST
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai-owned ports and logistics company, DP World, confirmed on Tuesday that its operations at Berbera port, located in Somaliland, are proceeding in accordance with current agreements and the concession framework.

This announcement comes amid escalating tensions after Somalia's government declared on Monday it was canceling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates. The Somali authorities accused the UAE of infringing on its national sovereignty, including deals concerning port operations, defense, and security cooperation.

Adding to the strain, Somalia initiated an investigation last week in response to reports that a Saudi-led coalition claimed the UAE helped a separatist leader escape Yemen via Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

 India
2
Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
3
Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

 South Korea
4
Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026