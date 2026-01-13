Powell vs. Trump: Clash Over Fed Independence

The ongoing conflict between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has escalated, following a Justice Department probe into Powell's past comments. This move prompted international support for Powell, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the Fed's autonomy in economic governance.

Global reaction quickly mounted, with former Fed chairs and top economic policymakers condemning the unprecedented attempt to undermine the central bank. The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of economic stability, ensuring decisions are based on long-term outcomes rather than political agendas.

As Powell's term as chair nears its expiration, the situation underscores the stakes involved in safeguarding the Fed's role. The debate raises questions about the potential impact of political interference, with Trump's efforts to reshape the Fed encountering significant opposition.

