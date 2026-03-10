Left Menu

Partha Biswas Joins NCSC: Champion for Scheduled Castes

Partha Biswas, with a PhD in Defence and Strategic Studies, joins the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. Known for his work on defence, human rights, and inclusion, his appointment is seen as a significant step for enhancing the socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:50 IST
Partha Biswas Joins NCSC: Champion for Scheduled Castes
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Partha Biswas took office as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). His notable academic credentials include a PhD in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Biswas furthered his expertise with studies in defence, human rights, and social inclusion from prestigious universities such as the University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University. These credentials are complemented by a post-doctoral fellowship at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Having authored numerous works on strategic affairs and governance, Biswas brings a strong focus on public policy and social inclusion. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment anticipates his vital contributions towards strengthening the commission's efforts in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Scheduled Castes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global
2
Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

 Global
3
US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

 Global
4
Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026