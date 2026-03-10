Partha Biswas Joins NCSC: Champion for Scheduled Castes
Partha Biswas, with a PhD in Defence and Strategic Studies, joins the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. Known for his work on defence, human rights, and inclusion, his appointment is seen as a significant step for enhancing the socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes in India.
On Tuesday, Partha Biswas took office as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). His notable academic credentials include a PhD in Defence and Strategic Studies.
Biswas furthered his expertise with studies in defence, human rights, and social inclusion from prestigious universities such as the University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University. These credentials are complemented by a post-doctoral fellowship at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Having authored numerous works on strategic affairs and governance, Biswas brings a strong focus on public policy and social inclusion. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment anticipates his vital contributions towards strengthening the commission's efforts in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Scheduled Castes.
