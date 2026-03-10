Dr Partha Biswas Joins National Commission for Scheduled Castes

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has welcomed Dr. Partha Biswas, highlighting his academic expertise and research contributions in areas such as defence policy, strategic affairs, governance and human rights, as he assumes responsibilities connected with strengthening the work of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Dr. Biswas holds a Ph.D. in Defence and Strategic Studies and has pursued advanced studies in Defence Studies, Human Resources and Human Rights from reputed institutions including the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University and Kanpur University.

He has also been awarded a Post-Doctoral Fellowship by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, further strengthening his academic engagement in public policy and strategic studies.

Strong Academic and Research Contributions

Over the years, Dr. Biswas has made notable contributions to academic research and policy discourse through several publications, journal articles and books. His work focuses on key areas including:

Defence policy and strategic affairs

Human rights and governance

International relations

Public policy and social inclusion

His research reflects a strong commitment to understanding issues related to democratic governance, institutional accountability and social justice.

Strengthening Constitutional Safeguards

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment expressed confidence that Dr. Biswas’ experience and scholarship will support the Commission’s mandate of protecting constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Castes and promoting their social, economic and educational development.

Officials noted that his expertise in governance and policy research will contribute to strengthening the Commission’s role in addressing issues affecting Scheduled Castes and advancing inclusive development across the country.