Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bold Security Uplift: Afridi's Call for Transparency and Safety
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi emphasizes transparency in decision-making and stresses the need for national consultation on key issues involving Iran, Israel, and the US. He announces a new urban security initiative in Peshawar, featuring advanced surveillance to improve public safety and emergency response.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has underscored the necessity for parliamentary and public consultation on pivotal decisions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Speaking at the inauguration of the KP Safe Cities Project, Afridi lamented the tendency of making crucial choices behind closed doors.
Afridi revealed his discussions with federal officials about the pressing need to reassess provincial priorities. He highlighted the deteriorating security conditions, noting that after Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa narrowly avoided a significant attack owing to the successful intervention by police forces.
The chief minister reiterated his appeal for a grand jirga to engage in dialogue with Afghanistan. Afridi unveiled a modern urban security system in Peshawar, featuring 711 surveillance cameras, smart vehicles, drones, and an anti-drone system, aimed at bolstering public safety and emergency responsiveness.
