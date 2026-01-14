Mounting Unrest in Iran Sparks Global Tensions

The death toll from Iran's ongoing unrest has risen to almost 2,600, a rights group reported on Wednesday, fueling mounting international tension. Tehran has amplified diplomatic discussions with U.S. allies as President Donald Trump hints at intervention.

An Israeli evaluation suggests Trump's plan to act is in the works, though details on when and how remain unclear. Consultation in Israel highlighted potential regime collapse in Iran and possible U.S. actions, as the situation threatens established order post-1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests, initiated by surging inflation, have grown into significant challenges to Iran's government. Iranian authorities, countering American and Israeli accusations of instigating upheaval, grapple with the flow of information silenced by internet blackouts as international scrutiny, including from Russia, intensifies.